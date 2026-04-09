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Jalen Green Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Green (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Green was unable to return to Wednesday's game after picking up a knee injury, so the fact that he's been upgraded to questionable ahead of Friday's tilt is a promising sign. The team will presumably monitor him closely in shootaround and warmups to determine whether he can step onto the court in LA.

Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns
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