Jalen Green Injury: Iffy for Friday
Green (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Green was unable to return to Wednesday's game after picking up a knee injury, so the fact that he's been upgraded to questionable ahead of Friday's tilt is a promising sign. The team will presumably monitor him closely in shootaround and warmups to determine whether he can step onto the court in LA.
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