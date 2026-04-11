Jalen Green Injury: Iffy for Sunday
Green is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to right knee soreness.
Green exited Wednesday's win over Dallas due to a right knee issue and is now in danger of missing a second consecutive contest. If the 24-year-old guard is ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale, Jamaree Bouyea and Amir Coffey would be candidates for increased playing time. The Suns could be very thin in the backcourt, as Collin Gillespie (shoulder) and Jordan Goodwin (ankle) are questionable, while Devin Booker (ankle) and Grayson Allen (hamstring) have already been ruled out.
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