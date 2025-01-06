Jalen Green Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Green is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards with a right knee contusion.

This is a new injury for Green, but the questionable tag suggests that it's a day-to-day issue. The timing is unfortunate for Green, as he's been on a tear over his last three games with averages of 27.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 blocks and 3.3 three-pointers. If he's unable to play Tuesday, Cam Whitmore could potentially get some extended run with Reed Sheppard currently on assignment in the G League.