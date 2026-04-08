Jalen Green Injury: Iffy to return Wednesday
Green is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against Dallas due to a right knee injury.
Green logged just under four minutes before limping to the locker room in the first quarter. If he's unable to return, Collin Gillespie will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Green See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 35 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 318 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 309 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week9 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2811 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Green See More