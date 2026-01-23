Appearing in just his second game after missing over two months due to a right hamstring strain, Green exited to the locker room in the first quarter due to tightness in that same hamstring. The Suns will exercise caution and hold the 23-year-old guard out for the remainder of the game. He'll finish with four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across four minutes. If he's forced to miss additional time, Grayson Allen and Ryan Dunn would be candidates to see increased minutes.