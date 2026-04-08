Jalen Green headshot

Jalen Green Injury: Limps to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Green exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the Mavericks due to an apparent leg injury, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Green limped to the locker room after checking out with 8:10 remaining in the opening quarter. If he's unable to return, Collin Gillespie will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way.

Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns
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