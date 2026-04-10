Jalen Green Injury: Not playing against Lakers

Green (knee) is unavailable for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Green exited Wednesday's 112-107 win over Dallas after logging only four minutes. However, after being listed as questionable heading into this contest, the 24-year-old has been downgraded, giving him one more chance to play before the end of the regular season. With Devin Booker (ankle) also sidelined Friday, Collin Gillespie and Grayson Allen are expected to be the featured options out of the backcourt.