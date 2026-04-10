Jalen Green Injury: Not playing against Lakers
Green (knee) is unavailable for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Green exited Wednesday's 112-107 win over Dallas after logging only four minutes. However, after being listed as questionable heading into this contest, the 24-year-old has been downgraded, giving him one more chance to play before the end of the regular season. With Devin Booker (ankle) also sidelined Friday, Collin Gillespie and Grayson Allen are expected to be the featured options out of the backcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Green See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 37 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 3110 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 3011 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week11 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2813 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Green See More