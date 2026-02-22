Jalen Green headshot

Jalen Green Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Green (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Sunday's game is the second in a back-to-back set, so Green could certainly get hit with a maintenance day after logging 37 minutes in Saturday's win over the Magic. If Green is out, Collin Gillespie would get all the minutes and shots he could handle, and Amir Coffey could be more involved in the rotation.

