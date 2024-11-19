Jalen Green Injury: Questionable to play Wednesday
Green is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to an illness.
The availability of Green for Wednesday's contest is uncertain, but more clarity regarding his status should be announced closer to Wednesday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff. Green is averaging 15.8 points per game while shooting a meager 36.6 percent from the floor since the beginning of November.
