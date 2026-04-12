Jalen Green Injury: Ruled out versus Thunder
Green (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Oklahoma City, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.
Green will miss a second consecutive game before presumably returning for the Play-In tournament. As a result, Jamaree Bouyea is in line for an enhanced role, potentially even entering the starting lineup.
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