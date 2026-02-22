Jalen Green News: Available Sunday
Green (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Green was deemed questionable ahead of Sunday's contest due to a lingering hamstring issue, but he will be able to play through it. With Devin Booker (hip) and Dillon Brooks (hand) sidelined, Green figures to see high volume on the offensive end.
