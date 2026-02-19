Jalen Green News: Back in starting lineup

Green is in the Suns' starting lineup against the Spurs on Thursday.

Green has been hampered by a hamstring injury all season but was cleared to play in two of the Suns' three games prior to the All-Star break. He's been limited to 20 minutes or less since his return, but his move to the starting lineup -- for the first time since Nov. 8 -- is a positive sign for his recovery and conditioning. Green's move to the starting five will result in Jordan Goodwin coming off the bench for Thursday's contest.