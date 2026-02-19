Jalen Green News: Back in starting lineup
Green is in the Suns' starting lineup against the Spurs on Thursday.
Green has been hampered by a hamstring injury all season but was cleared to play in two of the Suns' three games prior to the All-Star break. He's been limited to 20 minutes or less since his return, but his move to the starting lineup -- for the first time since Nov. 8 -- is a positive sign for his recovery and conditioning. Green's move to the starting five will result in Jordan Goodwin coming off the bench for Thursday's contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Green See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 118 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 712 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 712 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 514 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 118 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Green See More