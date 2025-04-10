Jalen Green News: Doesn't play second half Wednesday

Green finished Wednesday's 134-117 loss to the Clippers with five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three assists across 15 minutes.

Green logged just 15 minutes before sitting out the second half of Wednesday's contest, allowing Nate Williams to see extended playing time. With the Rockets locked into the second seed in the Western Conference, Green will likely continue to see reduced minutes in Houston's final two contests of the regular season, even if he remains in the starting lineup.