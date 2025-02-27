Jalen Green News: Drops 21 in win over San Antonio

Green notched 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt), seven rebounds and four assists over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 118-106 win over the Spurs.

The fourth-year guard has come out of the All-Star break on fire, topping 20 points in four straight games. Green has drained multiple threes in 10 straight contests dating back to Feb. 4, a stretch in which he's averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 boards, 4.6 assists and 3.6 threes.