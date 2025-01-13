Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Green News: Erupts for 42 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Green finished with 42 points (13-18 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 11-11 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 40 minutes in Monday's 120-118 victory over the Grizzlies.

Green tied his career high in points and was incredibly efficient on the offensive end. He also got to the charity stripe at will, attempting double-digit free throws for just the second time this season. Green has put up 20 or more points in six straight appearances and is averaging 30.0 points during this hot stretch.

Jalen Green
Houston Rockets
