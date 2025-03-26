Jalen Green News: Explodes for 32 points

Green ended Tuesday's 121-114 win over the Hawks with 32 points (14-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 41 minutes.

Green carried the Rockets to victory in this game with an impressive scoring display, but fantasy managers who have trusted Green all season long shouldn't be surprised by the way he's been playing of late. He's reached the 30-point mark in three of his last five outings, as well as the 20-point plateau in all but one of his previous eight, so his role as one of the Rockets' most reliable scoring weapons is completely secure.