Jalen Green News: Game-high 29 points Saturday

Green recorded 29 points (11-24 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 38 minutes during Saturday's 110-98 loss to the Nets.

Green wasn't particularly efficient from beyond the arc Saturday, but he led both teams in scoring and helped the Rockets make a slight push late in the fourth quarter. Green has scored at least 25 points in four of his last five games, and since and including Jan. 1, he has averaged 25.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists over 34.1 minutes per game.