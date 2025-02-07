Jalen Green News: Goes for 28 points Thursday

Green amassed 28 points (9-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Thursday's 127-114 loss to the Timberwolves.

Green didn't have his best shooting display, but the volume he had as Houston's primary scoring weapon allowed him to reach the 20-point mark for the fifth time over his last six outings while also bouncing back from the 13-point display he had in the loss to the Nets on Feb. 4. Green is averaging 23.5 points per game during that aforementioned six-game stretch.