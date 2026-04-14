Jalen Green News: Goes for 35 points in loss
Green finished with 35 points (14-29 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers in the Play-In Tournament.
Green carried the Suns offensively in a game where Devin Booker was held to 7-for-17 shooting from the field, and the former delivered his best scoring mark of the entire 2025-26 campaign. Green will need to be at his best again when the Suns play in the final game of the Play-In Tournament on Friday, either against the Warriors or Clippers.
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