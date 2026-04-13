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Jalen Green News: Good to go vs. Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Green (knee) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Trail Blazers.

Green was held out for the final two matchups of the regular season due to a knee issue, but it won't prevent him from suiting up Tuesday. He should be back in the starting lineup in his return, which would bump Amir Coffey back to a bench role.

Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns
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