Jalen Green News: Held to nine points
Green ended Sunday's 119-116 win over the Thunder with nine points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes.
This was a lackluster performance from Green, but the Rockets managed to pull out the win with Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun combining for 58 points. Apart from his 41-point outburst against the 76ers on Wednesday, Green has been pretty underwhelming with 10 or fewer points in three of his last four contests.
