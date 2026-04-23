Jalen Green News: Hits for 21 in Game 2 loss

Green registered 21 points (8-23 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 120-107 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The fifth-year guard is having trouble finding his shot from the outside against the Thunder's perimeter defense. After a couple of huge performances to close out the regular season, Green is averaging 19.0 points, 5.0 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 threes to begin the playoffs while shooting just 35.9 percent from the floor and 20.0 percent (3-for-15) from beyond the arc.