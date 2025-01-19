Jalen Green News: Hits for 26 points in win

Green ended Saturday's 125-103 victory over Portland with 26 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes.

Green was the primary catalyst of a third-quarter run that Portland was unable to answer, ultimately sealing the victory for the Rockets. Green's production has been rock-solid throughout the month. The last time Green's scoring total has dipped below 20 points was three weeks ago, and he's been on an aggressive tear of production since, averaging 29.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists over the past nine games.