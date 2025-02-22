Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Green headshot

Jalen Green News: Leads charge with 35 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Green racked up a team-high 35 points (12-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 121-115 win over the Timberwolves.

The fourth-year guard apparently benefitted from some rest over the All-Star break, as he topped 30 points for the first time since Jan. 15. Green's five made threes also led the Rockets, and through nine February contests he's averaging 22.1 points, 4.1 boards, 4.0 assists and 2.9 treys.

