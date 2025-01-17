Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Green

Jalen Green News: Leads Houston in scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

January 17, 2025

Green provided 28 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 132-127 loss to the Kings.

Green carried the Rockets offensively once again, and there's no question he's currently riding another one of his patented hot streaks. This was his seventh straight game with at least 25 points, a span in which he's averaging 31.4 points per game while shooting an impressive 53.5 percent from the floor.

Jalen Green
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
