Jalen Green headshot

Jalen Green News: Makes impact with 21 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Green racked up 21 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds and six assists over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 125-123 loss to the Nuggets.

Since returning from injury, Green has delivered what was expected of him, with a productive tenure in Houston foretelling continued success. He's averaging 22.2 points per game in March, but he has shown immense upside with several games well above that number.

Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns
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