Jalen Green News: Nails eight three-pointers in loss
Green finished Friday's 122-115 loss to Toronto with 34 points (13-25 FG, 8-16 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes.
Green came out firing with 11 points in the first quarter while connecting on all three of his attempts from beyond the arc in the frame. He gave the Suns a steady supply of points, scoring at least seven points in every quarter while tying a career high in three-pointers. Green has scored 30-plus points in back-to-back games, and over his last five outings he has averaged 28.8 points on 51.0 percent shooting along with 4.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 4.2 threes and 1.2 steals over 32.6 minutes per game.
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