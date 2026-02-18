Jalen Green headshot

Jalen Green News: Not spotted on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Green (hamstring) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

After missing Phoenix's last contest prior to the All-Star break for load management, Green is all set to play Thursday. The star guard is still searching for a rhythm amidst an injury-plagued campaign, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to play more than around 25 minutes Thursday. On the year, Green has averaged 11.1 points, 2.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers in 15.3 minutes per tilt through seven appearances.

Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Green See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Green See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 5
Rotowire Staff
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
17 days ago