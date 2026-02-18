Jalen Green News: Not spotted on injury report
Green (hamstring) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
After missing Phoenix's last contest prior to the All-Star break for load management, Green is all set to play Thursday. The star guard is still searching for a rhythm amidst an injury-plagued campaign, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to play more than around 25 minutes Thursday. On the year, Green has averaged 11.1 points, 2.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers in 15.3 minutes per tilt through seven appearances.
