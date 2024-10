Green had 36 points (11-22 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound and two assists over 38 minutes during Monday's 106-101 victory over San Antonio.

Green's 36 points mark a new season best as the Rockets improved to 2-2. The guard is on pace to average a career-best 28.8 points per game, but his peripheral stats are lacking right now with 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals.