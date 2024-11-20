Jalen Green News: Officially active Wednesday
Green (illness) will play Wednesday versus Indiana, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Green joins a fully healthy Houston backcourt, while Cam Whitmore (knee) remains questionable on the wings. Green is averaging 16.4 points across his last seven contests, although he's slumping from deep over that span, connecting on just 24.5 percent of 7.0 threes per game.
