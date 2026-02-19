Jalen Green News: Pops for 26 points in start
Green notched 26 points (11-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 26 minutes during Thursday's 121-94 loss to the Spurs.
Green ran with the first unit Thursday, marking his first start since Nov. 8. He logged a season-high 26 minutes in the loss, which is a sign that he's continuing to ramp up after missing significant time earlier in the year due to a hamstring injury. Green was handed the keys to the offense with Dillon Brooks serving a one-game suspension and Devin Booker (hip) exiting early, but he wasn't able to keep the matchup close.
