Jalen Green News: Pops for 31 points in blowout
Green supplied 31 points (13-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes during Saturday's 134-109 win over the Jazz.
Green compiled his brilliant total with only 22 minutes on the court. The Suns elected to sit Green and Devin Booker for the entire fourth quarter with the game well in hand, and he would have almost certainly eclipsed his season high of 36 points if he had stayed in the game. Although hampered by injury for a sizeable chunk of the season, he's been productive since returning to action. Over 26 games, he's averaged 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
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