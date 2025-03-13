Jalen Green News: Pours in 29 points

Green closed Wednesday's 111-104 victory over the Suns with 29 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals over 37 minutes.

This was Green's 13th game of the campaign with at least 29 points, and his fifth game with at least three steals. With 66 games under his belt, Green holds averages of 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.9 three-pointers.