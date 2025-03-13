Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Green headshot

Jalen Green News: Pours in 29 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Green closed Wednesday's 111-104 victory over the Suns with 29 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals over 37 minutes.

This was Green's 13th game of the campaign with at least 29 points, and his fifth game with at least three steals. With 66 games under his belt, Green holds averages of 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.9 three-pointers.

Jalen Green
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now