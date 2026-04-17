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Jalen Green News: Powers Phoenix to victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Green logged 36 points (14-20 FG, 8-14 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 111-96 Play-In Game win over the Warriors.

Green scored at least 35 points for the second straight game, leading Phoenix to a comfortable win over Golden State, propelling the team into the playoffs. While it has been a frustrating season for Green, he appears to be coming good at just the right time. However, he will undoubtedly be a focus for Oklahoma City, meaning his recent production could be hard to maintain.

Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns
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