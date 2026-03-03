Jalen Green headshot

Jalen Green News: Records four steals during win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 11:38pm

Green recorded 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 victory over Sacramento.

Green's four steals marked a season high, and he recorded his highest minutes total of the season. It's an encouraging sign for Green, who has had some setbacks after missing most of the season with hamstring issues. The uptick could indicate full participation from the former Houston Rocket moving forward.

Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns
