Jalen Green News: Records four steals during win
Green recorded 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 victory over Sacramento.
Green's four steals marked a season high, and he recorded his highest minutes total of the season. It's an encouraging sign for Green, who has had some setbacks after missing most of the season with hamstring issues. The uptick could indicate full participation from the former Houston Rocket moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Green See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming DaysYesterday
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline6 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 229 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 229 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 1912 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Green See More