Jalen Green headshot

Jalen Green News: Scores 17 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Green had 17 points (7-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Thursday's 101-100 loss to San Antonio.

While this wasn't the best shooting night for Green, the usage was very encouraging from a fantasy perspective. Over his last eight games, Green is posting averages of 23.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.1 three-pointers.

Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns
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