Jalen Green News: Scores 17 points in loss
Green had 17 points (7-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Thursday's 101-100 loss to San Antonio.
While this wasn't the best shooting night for Green, the usage was very encouraging from a fantasy perspective. Over his last eight games, Green is posting averages of 23.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.1 three-pointers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Green See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 173 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Players to Start & Sit in Postseason Matchups4 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips4 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Waiver Wire Targets to Fuel Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Push8 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Green See More