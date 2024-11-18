Jalen Green News: Scores 21 points in loss
Green logged 21 points (9-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes during Monday's 101-100 loss to Milwaukee.
Green recorded 20-plus points for the eighth time this season while setting a new season high in playing time. He also posted his second-highest mark in rebounds through 15 regular-season outings. However, the 22-year-old struggled shooting the rock, and he has shot only 40.0 percent from the floor across his last five games.
