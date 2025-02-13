Jalen Green News: Scores 22 points in win

Green racked up 22 points (8-21 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 win over the Suns.

The fourth-year guard struggled with efficiency from three-point range in the victory, though he did finish as the club's second-leading scorer behind Tari Eason (25 points). Green has scored 20 or more points in 31 of his 54 regular-season appearances this year. Moreover, he is on pace to shoot a career-high 34.8 percent from beyond the arc. Green has scored 20-plus points in three of his last five games, during which he has averaged 21.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.0 three-pointers across 36.6 minutes per contest.