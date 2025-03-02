Jalen Green News: Scores 24 points in loss Saturday

Green closed Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Kings with 24 points (9-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes.

Green has been on a sizzling note since the All-Star break and posted another impressive stat line Saturday, though his scoring efforts weren't enough to lift the Rockets to victory. Green has surpassed the 20-point mark in his five appearances since the end of the All-Star break, averaging 26.0 points per game and shooting 47.1 percent from the floor during that span.