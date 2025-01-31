Jalen Green News: Scores 25 points
Green notched 25 points (8-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 38 minutes during Thursday's 120-119 loss to the Grizzlies.
Green has been going through some ups and downs of late, as he's failed to reach the 20-point plateau in three of his last six outings, but he's scored at least 25 in the other three contests. For the most part, though, Green has been excellent as a scoring weapon for a red-hot Rockets team that had to settle for a one-point loss Thursday. He's averaging 25.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game since the beginning of January.
