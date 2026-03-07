Jalen Green News: Scores 25 points in win

Green closed Friday's 118-116 victory over the Pelicans with 25 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes.

Green scored at least 25 points for the third time this season and for the first time since Feb. 19. He also finished second on the team in scoring behind Devin Booker (32). Green has appeared in eight straight games, including two back-to-back sets, averaging 16.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals in 28.6 minutes a night during that stretch.