Jalen Green News: Scores 26 points on 19 shots

Green totaled 26 points (8-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 121-109 loss to the Thunder in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Green has been struggling with his shot in this first-round series, converting just 39 percent of his field goal attempts. The counting stats have been decent, but he'll need to be more efficient to help the Suns avoid elimination in Game 4 on Monday.