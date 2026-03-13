Jalen Green News: Scores season-high 36 points
Green amassed 36 points (14-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, four assists and four steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 win over the Pacers.
Devin Booker stole the show with his 43-point performance, but Green turned heads as well with an impressive performance that also proved to be a season-high scoring output. Green seems to have shaken off the rust and has been playing at a high level of late, scoring at least 24 points in his last four appearances. Over that four-game stretch, Green is averaging 27.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Green See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Waiver Wire Targets to Fuel Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff PushYesterday
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days11 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline16 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2219 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 2219 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Green See More