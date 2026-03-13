Jalen Green News: Scores season-high 36 points

Green amassed 36 points (14-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, four assists and four steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 win over the Pacers.

Devin Booker stole the show with his 43-point performance, but Green turned heads as well with an impressive performance that also proved to be a season-high scoring output. Green seems to have shaken off the rust and has been playing at a high level of late, scoring at least 24 points in his last four appearances. Over that four-game stretch, Green is averaging 27.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.