Jalen Green News: Shooting woes continue

Green chipped in 18 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 107-92 victory over the Wizards.

The stat line looks good on the surface for Green, but he's been trending in the wrong direction over the last two weeks. He opened the campaign with five straight outings with at least 20 points while shooting 41.3 percent from the floor, but things have taken a turn for the worst since the calendar flipped to November. He's averaging just 15.0 points per game while shooting 33.7 percent in six November outings while surpassing the 15-point mark just twice in that span.