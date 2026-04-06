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Jalen Green News: Stays hot Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Green registered 25 points (11-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 120-110 win over the Bulls.

Although he lost the first half of the season due to a lingering hamstring injury, Green is rewarding his patient fantasy managers while looking to finish the year strong. The star guard has averaged 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 29.0 minutes per tilt in his last eight games, shooting 51.1 percent from the field.

Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns
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