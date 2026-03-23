Jalen Green News: Strikes for 20 in Sunday's win

Green closed with 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 120-98 victory over the Raptors.

The fifth-year wing scored 20-plus points for a second straight game, and the ninth time in 12 March contests. On the month, Green is averaging 22.3 points, 4.2 boards, 3.4 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.2 steals as he gets hot at the right time to help the Suns potentially climb out of the Play-In Tournament -- with 10 games left on their schedule, they sit four games back in the standings of the trio of teams (the Rockets, Nuggets and Timberwolves) fighting for the fourth through sixth seeds in the Western Conference.