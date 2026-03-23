Jalen Green headshot

Jalen Green News: Strikes for 20 in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Green closed with 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 120-98 victory over the Raptors.

The fifth-year wing scored 20-plus points for a second straight game, and the ninth time in 12 March contests. On the month, Green is averaging 22.3 points, 4.2 boards, 3.4 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.2 steals as he gets hot at the right time to help the Suns potentially climb out of the Play-In Tournament -- with 10 games left on their schedule, they sit four games back in the standings of the trio of teams (the Rockets, Nuggets and Timberwolves) fighting for the fourth through sixth seeds in the Western Conference.

Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Green See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Green See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Players to Start & Sit in Postseason Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Players to Start & Sit in Postseason Matchups
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago
Top NBA Waiver Wire Targets to Fuel Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Push
NBA
Top NBA Waiver Wire Targets to Fuel Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Push
Author Image
Mike Barner
11 days ago