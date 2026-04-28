Jalen Green headshot

Jalen Green News: Strong effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Green racked up 23 points (10-25 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and four steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 131-122 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Green didn't have the best night shooting the ball, but he still put together an impressive stat line. Injuries derailed his first season in Phoenix, limiting him to 32 regular-season appearances. Overall, he posted averages of 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 25.9 minutes per contest.

Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns
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