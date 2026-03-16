Jalen Green News: Strong first half vs. Boston
Green logged 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes during the Suns' 120-112 loss to the Celtics on Monday.
Green helped the Suns keep pace with 15 points in the first half (including 10 in the second quarter), though he connected on just two of his nine field-goal attempts in the final two frames. Despite his struggles from beyond the arc Monday, Green eclipsed the 20-point mark for a sixth consecutive game. Over that six-game stretch, he has averaged 27.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3.7 threes and 1.0 steals over 32.7 minutes per game.
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