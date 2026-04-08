Jalen Green News: Struggles against former team
Green ended Tuesday's 119-105 loss to the Rockets with 15 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 32 minutes.
Green endured an ice-cold shooting night during the loss and underperformed in every major category. Tuesday was a significant regression for Green, who rattled off two 25-point games against Charlotte and Chicago before facing the Rockets. There's no difference between the seventh and eighth seeds in the Play-In tournament, so the Suns can tolerate an off night from Green for now.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Green See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 35 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 318 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 309 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week9 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2811 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Green See More