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Jalen Green News: Struggles against former team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Green ended Tuesday's 119-105 loss to the Rockets with 15 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 32 minutes.

Green endured an ice-cold shooting night during the loss and underperformed in every major category. Tuesday was a significant regression for Green, who rattled off two 25-point games against Charlotte and Chicago before facing the Rockets. There's no difference between the seventh and eighth seeds in the Play-In tournament, so the Suns can tolerate an off night from Green for now.

Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns
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