Jalen Green headshot

Jalen Green News: Struggles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 12:00am

Green ended with 13 points (5-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 97-81 loss to the Celtics.

Green shot the ball poorly again Tuesday, continuing a shooting slump. In seven games over the past month, he has averaged 14.1 points, 1.4 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 23.4 minutes per contest, shooting 34.8 percent from the floor and 66.7 percent from the line. He remains a must-roster player, although his inefficiency certainly can't be overlooked.

Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
